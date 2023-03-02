Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees substantial growth in tax revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The budget revenues through the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic totaled 22.4 million manat ($13.17 million) from January through February 2023, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

This figure grew by 23.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022 and 16.7 against the forecast figure.

Only in February 2023, the tax income increased by 57 percent or by 4.5 million manat ($2.6 million) year over year.

In 2022, tax gains to Azerbaijan’s state budget amounted to 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion). This indicator was 82.2 percent more than in 2021.

During the reporting period, the non-oil and gas revenues edged up by 27.9 percent, thus reaching 8.134 billion manat ($4.76 billion).