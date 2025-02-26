TotalEnergies launches new biomethane plant in Normandy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. TotalEnergies has launched its 8th biomethane production unit, BioNorrois, in Fontaine-le-Dun, Normandy, Trend reports.

The plant will inject 153 GWh of biomethane annually into the GRTgaz-operated natural gas network, which is equivalent to the yearly gas consumption of over 30,000 residents.

Cristal Union, a French sugar group and 10% shareholder in the project, will supply beet pulp and other residues from its nearby production site, which will account for up to 80% of the 185,000 tons of organic material used in the plant.

The unit will produce 150,000 tons of digestate annually, which will be used by Cristal Union and the local cooperative NatUp to support farms in transitioning to sustainable fertilizers. This initiative is expected to replace over 5,500 tons of chemical fertilizers each year and prevent the emission of 30,000 tons of CO2.

The development of BioNorrois follows extensive consultations with local stakeholders, including over 130 farmers and agri-food industries, ensuring the project aligns with regional needs.

Karine Boissy-Rousseau, VP of Green Gases at TotalEnergies, stated that the new plant, one of the largest in France, boosts the company’s biogas production capacity to over 800 GWh and reinforces its role in France’s energy transition.

Xavier Astolfi, General Manager of Cristal Union, highlighted the project’s role in decarbonizing their activities and fostering a circular economy by utilizing production residues to generate energy and provide sustainable fertilizer to local farms.