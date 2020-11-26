Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss possibilities of attracting investors to liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Azerbaijan and Hungary discussed the possibilities of attracting investors to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

“An online meeting was held between the acting head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi today,” AZPROMO said.

Abdullayev informed about the work conducted in Azerbaijan towards the development of the non-oil sector, sustainable improvement of the business environment, expansion of export, promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand, and foreign investments.

The ambassador stressed the importance of developing the relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan and shared his opinion on the spheres of expanding economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation issues between the two countries in the economic and investment spheres, mutual export, an increase in investments, and attracting foreign investors to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Hungary amounted to $23.3 million from January through July 2020, which is 23.9 percent more than in the same period of last year.

