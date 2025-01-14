Uzbekistan to present regional green dev't concept at Central Asia climate conference

"At the COP28 and COP29 summits in Dubai and Baku, as well as other international forums, Uzbekistan put forward a series of initiatives aimed at addressing the negative impacts of global climate change. These initiatives include the establishment of an International Center for Damage and Loss Assessment, ensuring the safety of river ecosystems, creating a Regional Hub for Water-Saving Technologies, and developing a gene bank for plant resources, among others," he emphasized.

The president also noted Uzbekistan's commitment to practical cooperation for sustainable and green development, emphasizing the country's openness to collaborating on environmental initiatives in the region.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is hosting the Sustainability Week, which will last until January 18.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 will convene 13 heads of state and over 140 ministers and government officials alongside business and technology leaders at the ADSW Summit to supercharge socioeconomic and technological progress and unlock a potential $10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.