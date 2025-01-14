Azerbaijan to relocate another group of IDPs to Khojaly city and Ballija village (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, January 14. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) will return to Khojaly city and Ballija village in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district on January 15, Trend reports.

Tomorrow, six families (25 people) will return to Khojaly, while 18 families (92 people) will settle in Ballija. Most of these families had temporarily lived in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, and other regions of the country.

So far, 44 families have been resettled in Khojaly and 48 families in Ballija village. The last relocation to Ballija took place on December 27, when 21 families (119 people) returned to the village.

To note, Ballija village, located in the Khojaly district, is situated 10.6 kilometers from the regional center. Nestled on the left bank of the Ballija River at the foot of the Karabakh ridge, the village was named after the river flowing through the region.

The village was occupied by the Armenian army in 1992. However, following local anti-terrorist measures on September 19-20, 2023, Ballija was liberated from enemy occupation.