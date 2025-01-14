Kazakhstan's Tokayev calls for accessible green financing at Abu Dhabi Summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 14. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of accessible green financing during his address at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, Trend reports.

"To tackle current global challenges, the world requires a new development paradigm rooted in resilience, equity, and stability," Tokayev stated. He outlined a comprehensive framework built on three essential pillars to address pressing global issues.

"First, ensuring green financing must become significantly more accessible. Second, expanding international cooperation in technology transfer, technical support, and scientific research is vital. Solar energy, smart agriculture, carbon capture, and climate technologies powered by artificial intelligence offer a broad range of innovative solutions. Third, there must be a synergetic alignment of climate priorities, economic development, and artificial intelligence, which could contribute over 16% of global GDP by 2030. This highlights the need for a flexible and tailored approach to supporting various nations’ sustainable development goals," Tokayev said.

He also drew attention to the pressing issue of food security, which demands immediate global attention.

"To ensure stable food and fertilizer supplies to global markets, innovative approaches are essential. As a major exporter of wheat and flour, Kazakhstan is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture practices and technologies," the president emphasized.

In conclusion, Tokayev expressed his hope that the summit would serve as a significant milestone in defining global priorities and aligning efforts toward sustainable development for decades to come.