Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's accord helps Uzbekistan export green energy to Europe - president

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. The recently signed multilateral agreement with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29 will create the conditions for exporting green energy to Europe, said Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

During his address at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) summit in the UAE, Mirziyoyev articulated that initial measures have been initiated to rejuvenate the Great Silk Road via energy interconnectivity.

The president also highlighted that Uzbekistan had presented several initiatives to combat the negative effects of global climate change at the COP28 and COP29 conferences in Dubai and Baku, as well as other international forums.

To note, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is hosting the Sustainability Week, which will last until January 18.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 will convene 13 heads of state and over 140 ministers and government officials alongside business and technology leaders at the ADSW Summit to supercharge socioeconomic and technological progress and unlock a potential $10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.

