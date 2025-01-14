YARAT Contemporary Art Space presents “From Finite to Infinite” exhibition by students of YARAT Contemporary Art School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Within the framework of a year-long intensive education program under the authorship of Honored Artist Sabina Shikhlinskaya, YARAT Contemporary Art School has successfully provided theoretical and practical education aimed at educating multidisciplinary artists, art managers, curators, and researchers in the fundamental directions of contemporary art. As a final result, 30 students have successfully completed the program, mastered various art fields, and prepared four different graduation projects.

This year's final exhibition of the YARAT Contemporary Art School, titled “From Finite to Infinite” marks the culmination of a year-long theoretical course and presented a unique and colourful multimedia show to the nearly 700 spectators who attended the exhibition's opening. This exhibition interweaves the creative visions of student curators and artists, organized by student art managers. The concept of “movement to the horizon, in an attempt to transform the finite into the infinite,” proposed by the head of the School Sabina Shikhlinskaya, became fundamental for the four curatorial projects that form the exhibition.

Hegel’s dialectical method suggests that every movement ultimately circles back to its origin, an eternal cycle, where ends dissolve into beginnings. The result is an infinite set of finites. The infinite constantly disappears within this boundary. In the true infinite there are two moments: the infinite itself and the finite, which themselves are perpetually becoming. The finite disappears in the infinite, i.e. there is no finite, but only the truly infinite or being-for-itself, since there is no other.

Actual human existence, in its true sense, is revealed as an existence “between” two poles of tension – the earthly and the divine, the perfect and the imperfect, truth and lies, order and chaos, changing “the boundaries of the present to the limits of the future”, and the pursuit of an infinitely receding horizon is precisely a lot of a modern individual.

Exhibition: “The End of Infinity”

Curator: Sofiya Frank

Art Manager: Tunar Amirov

Artists: Ellada Aghayeva, Khayala Akbar, Aliya The Mushroom

Exhibition: “Fluid Identities”

Curator: Mansura Mammadaliyeva

Art Manager: Nigar Naghdiyeva

Artists: Fidan Abilova, Ramil Aliev, Sabina Jafar, Lemontin, Aytaj Majnun, Darya Safarova, Nara Safarova, Valentido

Exhibition: “Fragments of Utopia”

Curator: Murad Mir-zade

Art Manager: Aqnessa Tariverdiyeva

Artists: Jala Azizova, Aliya Bayramova, Leyla Isayeva, Zarifa Ramazanova, Kamran Valizade, Maryam Yusifaliyeva, Timur Zaripov (xylith)

Exhibition: “Freedom for One from the Circle of Three ”

Curator: Amina Manafova, Elchin Huseyn

Art Manager: Ibrahim Mirzayev

Artists: Nurlan Babazade, Lamia Kamilova, Bakhtiyar Zaidzade (BAXO)

Exhibition dates: January 10 – February 2

Exhibition working regime: Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00-20:00

Location: Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries