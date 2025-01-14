Uzbekistan seeks to harness Central Asia’s renewable energy potential, says President Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Uzbekistan is interested in jointly exploring and utilizing the vast potential of Central Asia in the fields of solar, hydro, and wind energy, as well as the production of green hydrogen, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit, Trend reports.

According to preliminary estimates, Uzbekistan alone has the potential to generate 500 gigawatts of solar power, 100 gigawatts of wind power, and 10 gigawatts of hydroelectric energy.

"The region is also rich in uranium and other critical strategic raw materials. In this direction, we are ready to offer our foreign partners the most favorable conditions," the president emphasized.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is hosting the Sustainability Week, which will last until January 18.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 will convene 13 heads of state and over 140 ministers and government officials alongside business and technology leaders at the ADSW Summit to supercharge socioeconomic and technological progress and unlock a potential $10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.