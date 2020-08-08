UK investors' interests of Turkmenistan's economic sectors revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

The main Turkmen sectors of interest to the United Kingdom investors are oil, gas and chemicals, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UK told Trend.

The representative pointed out that the sides have a number of ongoing projects in particular in agricultural technology and the energy sectors.

"The UK's Ambassador to Turkmenistan continues to have a range of meetings with Turkmen ministers to explore new areas of cooperation that would be beneficial for both our countries," the ministry said.

As it was reported earlier, Turkmenistan and the UK have signed a memorandum on sustainable economic cooperation during a meeting between Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Ezizgeldi Annamuhammedov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Turkmenistan Hugh Philpott on June 30, 2020.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the sides considered the development of partnership in priority areas, including financing and investment.

Generally, British companies hold significant positions in the Turkmen market. In particular, British Petrofac company implemented a service project for the development of the Galkynysh gas field in the Mary region in 2013.

Gaffney, Cline & Associates conduct an independent audit of Turkmenistan's gas fields.

The joint business forums are attended by such companies as British Expertise International, Aggreko, Arempa International Ltd (FZE), Buried Hill, De La Rue, Global ATS Ltd, Industrial Power Group, JTA, Rapiscan Systems Ltd, Tensar, TheCityUK.

