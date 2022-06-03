First offshore wind projects in Azerbaijan to have higher energy cost - WB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan will manage to boost electricity and gas exports through offshore wind energy, Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank (WB) Yasemin Orucu said at the 27th Baku Energy Forum on June 3, Trend reports.

"The development of offshore wind power provides an opportunity for Azerbaijan to increase its electricity and gas exports by reducing energy consumption in households," she said.

Moreover, this will allow the country to shift a significant part of its existing oil and gas workforce to clean energy and retain long-term skilled jobs.

"While the first offshore wind projects in Azerbaijan are likely to have a higher energy cost, the cost gap could gradually be narrowed through ambitious targets and market competition," added the senior energy specialist.

Speaking of the development potential of offshore wind energy in Azerbaijan, she noted that up to 35 GW could be generated in shallow water, while 122 GW – in deep water.