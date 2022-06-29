Azerbaijani oil prices grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.5 on June 28 compared to the previous price, amounting to $124.68 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 28 amounted to $123.24 per barrel, up by $2.5 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $81.41 per barrel on June 28, increasing by $2.32 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $2.29 compared to the previous price and made up $122.94 per barrel.