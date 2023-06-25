Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price for the Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $78.39 per barrel, up by $1.36 (1.76 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $80.28 per barrel, while the minimum price was $76.57.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $76.86 per barrel this week, more by $1.28 (1.7 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.78 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.89.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk made up $53.27 per barrel this week, which was $1.69 (3.3 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $54.93 per barrel, while the minimum price – $52.04. Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated settled at $74.66 per barrel this week, rising by 65 cents (0.88 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $76.45 per barrel, while the minimum price – $73.12.

Oil grade/date June 19 June 20 June 21 June 22 June 23 Average price Azeri LT CIF $79.1 $78.25 $80.28 $77.73 $76.57 $78.39 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $77.68 $76.73 $78.78 $76.23 $74.89 $76.86 Urals (EX NOVO) $53.95 $53.00 $54.93 $52.43 $52.04 $53.27 Brent Dated $75.47 $74.5 $76.45 $73.79 $73.12 $74.66

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 25, 2023)