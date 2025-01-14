Uzbekistan, AMEA Power sign agreements for major renewable energy projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Uzbekistan and Emirati AMEA Power signed pivotal agreements for groundbreaking renewable energy projects, Trend reports.

The documents were formalized on the sidelines of the official visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan, to the UAE.

AMEA Power has signed an investment agreement for a 1GW wind project located in Karakalpakstan. The agreement was signed by Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, and Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power.

In addition, AMEA Power signed both an investment agreement and a battery storage service agreement for a standalone 300 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to launch 18 new solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 3,400 MW in 2025.

Energy storage systems with a capacity of 1,800 MW will also be introduced. This will be an important step in the development of renewable energy sources and the country's transition to clean technologies.