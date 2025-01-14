Uzbekistan, UAE agree to expand co-op in generative AI development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 14. Uzbekistan and the UAE agreed to enhance cooperation in the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in the use of large language models in the energy sector, as well as the creation of a major data center in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of Artificial Intelligence of the UAE.

The meeting also involved prominent leaders from leading companies in the field of big data and artificial intelligence, including Thomas Pramotedam from Presight, Magzhan Kenesbay from AIQ, Hassan Al-Nakbi from Khazna, and Eric Sing, President of the Muhammad bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Both parties discussed expanding strategic partnerships with Emirati companies aimed at advancing cutting-edge technologies and successfully integrating them into various sectors.

Special attention was given to increasing collaboration with the Muhammad bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. President Mirziyoyev proposed launching a student training program and establishing a roadmap to prepare highly qualified professionals in this rapidly evolving field.

Additionally, the sides discussed jointly launching research laboratories, creating technology clusters, and implementing innovative solutions for contactless payment operations.