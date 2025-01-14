Russian FM urges Armenia to resolve issues with its neighbors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Armenian government should address its issues with neighboring countries rather than seeking support from the European Union (EU) and the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of the country’s diplomatic activities in 2024, held in Moscow today, Trend reports.

“We will inevitably reach the point where, as currently discussed by Russia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Iran, the countries in the region must resolve their problems with their immediate neighbors,” the minister said in response to a question about how Armenia's rapprochement with the West might affect regional security.

The Russian foreign minister added that he does not see issues with Armenia's contacts with Western countries and the EU.

"However, when countries far removed from our territory, traditions, and understanding of history in its non-colonial context claim that the EU mission will ensure security in the Syunik region, for example, I don’t quite understand that," Lavrov concluded.