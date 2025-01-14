Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park launches export of safety footwear

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. BAFCO Invest LLC, a resident of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park subordinate to the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, has launched the export of safety footwear for the first time in the country, Trend reports via the agency.

The company producing various types of safety footwear and polyurethane boots has exported its products to Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the UAE.

Currently, BAFCO İnvest is conducting negotiations to export its products to European countries.

To note, the company's annual production capacity, located on a 2.5-hectare site in the Aghdam Industrial Park and equipped with machinery from the well-known German brand Desma, is 510,000 pairs of shoes.

