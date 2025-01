BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Board of Directors of the Russian LUKOIL Public Joint Stock Company has decided to terminate the powers of Vadim Vorobyov, the company's former Chief Executive Officer, Trend reports, citing the company's statement.

In a separate decision, Sergey Kochkurov has been appointed as the new CEO of LUKOIL.

Notably, Vorobyov had been leading LUKOIL since the end of May 2022. Last week, he was added to the sanctions list of the US Department of the Treasury.