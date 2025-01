BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. A total of 68,869 observers have been accredited to monitor Azerbaijan's upcoming municipal election, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at a commission meeting, Trend reports.

To note, the municipal election in Azerbaijan will be held on January 29, with 16,128 candidates registered to participate.

