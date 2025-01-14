Tajikistan signs agreement with World Bank for digital foundations project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 14. Tajikistan has signed an agreement with the World Bank (WB) to implement the Tajikistan Digital Foundations Project, Trend reports.

According to the country's Ministry of Finance, the agreement, valued at $39 million, includes $30 million in grants from the WB and $9 million from Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The signing ceremony was attended by Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, and Ozan Sevimli, the WB Group’s Country Manager for Tajikistan.

The initiative is designed to benefit citizens, businesses, and government institutions by improving the quality, accessibility, and transparency of public services. It is expected to significantly enhance the digital infrastructure in Tajikistan, promoting greater connectivity and inclusivity.

According to the WB, over 28,000 individuals are expected to gain valuable digital skills, with 2,000 individuals enrolled in advanced courses to improve their employment prospects. Additionally, the project will extend resilient broadband connectivity to at least 100 schools and surrounding public entities, helping to improve learning environments and bridge the digital divide in rural areas.