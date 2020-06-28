Raiffeisen Bank International - bridge between Azerbaijani financial institutions, global economy

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) plays a bridging role in connecting the Azerbaijani financial institutions to the European and global economy, a source in the bank told Trend.

According to the source, RBI continues to collaborate with most of the major financial institutions, including non-banking organizations in the country and does its utmost to provide the best possible financial and banking solutions for its partners in Azerbaijan meeting the needs of the local market.

The source also noted that RBI has been acting as the main correspondent bank in Europe for the financial market of Azerbaijan for a long time.

"The scope of dealings is quite large. Specifically, we are very engaged in trade finance activities and have been giving a helping hand in that direction for many years and for many projects, including one of the most prestigious ones – Formula-1," the bank said.

The sphere is not limited to such services of course, and is extended to Syndicated Loans, Forex, Money Market, Custody, Fixed Income and many other services and products, RBI said.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) regards Austria, where it is a leading corporate and investment bank, as well as Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) as its home market. Thirteen markets of the region are covered by subsidiary banks.

Additionally, the group comprises numerous other financial service providers, for instance in the fields of leasing, asset management, as well as M&A. To support its business activities, RBI operates representative offices and service branches at selected Asian and Western European locations.

RBI is active in Azerbaijani market through its local subsidiary Raiffeisenbank Moscow (RBRU).

---

