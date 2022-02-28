Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Feb. 14
|
1.7
|
Feb. 21
|
1.7
|
Feb. 15
|
1.7
|
Feb. 22
|
1.7
|
Feb. 16
|
1.7
|
Feb. 23
|
1.7
|
Feb. 17
|
1.7
|
Feb. 24
|
1.7
|
Feb. 18
|
1.7
|
Feb. 25
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0244 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.009 and amounted to 1.9195 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Feb. 14
|
1.9284
|
Feb. 21
|
1.9319
|
Feb. 15
|
1.9243
|
Feb. 22
|
1.9211
|
Feb. 16
|
1.9292
|
Feb. 23
|
1.9257
|
Feb. 17
|
1.9287
|
Feb. 24
|
1.9115
|
Feb. 18
|
1.932
|
Feb. 25
|
1.9075
|
Average weekly
|
1.9285
|
Average weekly
|
1.9195
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0022 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has lowered by 0.0006 manat and amounted to 0.0209 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Feb. 14
|
0.0219
|
Feb. 21
|
0.0222
|
Feb. 15
|
0.0223
|
Feb. 22
|
0.0213
|
Feb. 16
|
0.0226
|
Feb. 23
|
0.0216
|
Feb. 17
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 24
|
0.0197
|
Feb. 18
|
0.0224
|
Feb. 25
|
0.02
|
Average weekly
|
0.0223
|
Average weekly
|
0.0209
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has reduced by 0.0033 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1236. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0001 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Feb. 14
|
0.1258
|
Feb. 21
|
0.1251
|
Feb. 15
|
0.1251
|
Feb. 22
|
0.1243
|
Feb. 16
|
0.125
|
Feb. 23
|
0.1239
|
Feb. 17
|
0.1249
|
Feb. 24
|
0.1232
|
Feb. 18
|
0.1254
|
Feb. 25
|
0.1218
|
Average weekly
|
0.1252
|
Average weekly
|
0.1236