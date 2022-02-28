Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 14 1.7 Feb. 21 1.7 Feb. 15 1.7 Feb. 22 1.7 Feb. 16 1.7 Feb. 23 1.7 Feb. 17 1.7 Feb. 24 1.7 Feb. 18 1.7 Feb. 25 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0244 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.009 and amounted to 1.9195 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 14 1.9284 Feb. 21 1.9319 Feb. 15 1.9243 Feb. 22 1.9211 Feb. 16 1.9292 Feb. 23 1.9257 Feb. 17 1.9287 Feb. 24 1.9115 Feb. 18 1.932 Feb. 25 1.9075 Average weekly 1.9285 Average weekly 1.9195

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0022 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has lowered by 0.0006 manat and amounted to 0.0209 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 14 0.0219 Feb. 21 0.0222 Feb. 15 0.0223 Feb. 22 0.0213 Feb. 16 0.0226 Feb. 23 0.0216 Feb. 17 0.0224 Feb. 24 0.0197 Feb. 18 0.0224 Feb. 25 0.02 Average weekly 0.0223 Average weekly 0.0209

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has reduced by 0.0033 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1236. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0001 manat.