Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Finance 28 February 2022 09:32 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Feb. 14

1.7

Feb. 21

1.7

Feb. 15

1.7

Feb. 22

1.7

Feb. 16

1.7

Feb. 23

1.7

Feb. 17

1.7

Feb. 24

1.7

Feb. 18

1.7

Feb. 25

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0244 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.009 and amounted to 1.9195 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Feb. 14

1.9284

Feb. 21

1.9319

Feb. 15

1.9243

Feb. 22

1.9211

Feb. 16

1.9292

Feb. 23

1.9257

Feb. 17

1.9287

Feb. 24

1.9115

Feb. 18

1.932

Feb. 25

1.9075

Average weekly

1.9285

Average weekly

1.9195

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has reduced by 0.0022 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has lowered by 0.0006 manat and amounted to 0.0209 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Feb. 14

0.0219

Feb. 21

0.0222

Feb. 15

0.0223

Feb. 22

0.0213

Feb. 16

0.0226

Feb. 23

0.0216

Feb. 17

0.0224

Feb. 24

0.0197

Feb. 18

0.0224

Feb. 25

0.02

Average weekly

0.0223

Average weekly

0.0209

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish has reduced by 0.0033 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.1236. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency has declined by 0.0001 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Feb. 14

0.1258

Feb. 21

0.1251

Feb. 15

0.1251

Feb. 22

0.1243

Feb. 16

0.125

Feb. 23

0.1239

Feb. 17

0.1249

Feb. 24

0.1232

Feb. 18

0.1254

Feb. 25

0.1218

Average weekly

0.1252

Average weekly

0.1236
Loading Bars
