Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization announces liquidation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Solis Kapital non-bank credit organization has announced its liquidation, Trend reports referring to the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to the message, creditors can submit their claims within two months at the following address: Jafar Jabbarli street 44, Yasamal district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Solis Kapital LLC was established in 2018, its authorized capital is 300,000 manat ($176,470). The credit organization has not received a license from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.