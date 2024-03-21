Denmark hosts conference to discuss priorities for upcoming COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, is hosting a conference to discuss the priorities of COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) on March 21–22, COP28's X (Twitter) publication said, Trend reports.

The conference, chaired by Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jorgensen, will also be attended by COP28 President Sultan Al-Jabir and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev.

To note, the conference is not only the first major meeting after COP28, but also a platform for discussing expectations for the COP29 conference, which Azerbaijan will host in 2024.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

