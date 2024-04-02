Turkmenistan plans to open international truck driver training center

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. Turkmenistan plans to open an international truck driver training center, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Mammetkhan Chakiyev, at a government meeting.

According to him, Turkmenistan currently attaches great importance to expanding the geography of cargo transportation, including to European countries.

"In this regard, the Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen automobile service) together with the Turkmen Association of International Road Carriers (THADA), which is a member of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), is analyzing cargo transportation. According to its results, the need for professional training of drivers and operators of vehicles engaged in international transportation has been determined," he said.

In this context, information was provided about the expediency of opening automobile schools by the association, and Turkmen Association of International Road Carriers a training center that will be accredited by the IRU.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been focusing significant efforts on the development of the transport sector, including the modernization and construction of new roads, railways and airports.

As part of these efforts, active work is being carried out to train personnel for the transport sector, including by improving the curricula and technical base of transport educational institutions.