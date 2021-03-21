Kazakhstan adds over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,171 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty once again reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 353. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 237 fresh daily infections.

In the past day, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions recorded 94, 87, and 75 new cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.

49 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 45 – in Atyrau region, 43 – in Kostanay region, 40 – in Pavlodar region, 37 – in Aktobe region, 25 – in East Kazakhstan region, 25 p in North Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Mangistau region, 15 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Turkestan region, and 4 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 231,698 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.