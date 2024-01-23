Turkmenistan, Japan discuss organizing Central Asia+Japan summit

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 23. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed the organization of the first summit of 'Central Asia+Japan' heads of state of the dialogue, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who arrived in Tokyo at the head of a delegation within the framework of a working visit.

Expressing his opinion on this issue, Rashid Meredov stressed that the Turkmen side supports the holding of this high-level forum.

At the same time, during the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in priority areas.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan noted the active development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, while stressing that the basis for effective cooperation is regular political dialogue at the highest and highest levels.

Furthermore, the parties paid special attention to the progressive development of trade and economic ties, which are becoming stable and long-term.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Japan on January 22–23, 2024.

During the visit, meetings were planned in the government, parliament, relevant ministries, and departments with the leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading Japanese companies.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel