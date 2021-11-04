Uzbekistan to host financial and banking forum of CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 4

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The Second International Financial and Banking Forum of the CIS Member States will be held in Tashkent on November 25-26, 2021, Trend reports via the press services of Uzbekistan Banking Association.

In this regard, Banking Association held a meeting with a delegation of the CIS Financial and Banking Council on November 3, 2021.

Representatives of the two sides discussed the organizational issues of this international forum. During the meeting, General Director of the Association Bakhtiyor Khamidov and the guests exchanged views on a number of new projects in this area.

The First International Financial and Banking Forum of the CIS Member States was also held in Tashkent in 2019.