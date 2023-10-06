Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to digitalize railway communication

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have expressed mutual interest in collaborating on the digitalization of railway communication, Trend reports.

Strengthening of cooperation in the railway sector was discussed at the meeting, the Acting Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Zufar Narzullayev and the representatives of Kazakhstan Railways.

During the meeting, the parties discussed enhancing their partnership within the railway sector, as well as shared insights on the adoption of innovative technologies and management systems, reaffirming their willingness to work together on digitalization, industrial cooperation, boosting transportation volume, and expediting the transit of goods.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan plans to kick off transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the end of October 2023.

During the XV KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum in Kazahkstan, Kazakh Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev noted that, repair work carried out on the territory of Kazakhstan is being completed. The work is associated with construction and allocation of a separate line for gas metering.

“I think that, in the near future, upon completion, we will be able to announce the start of transit," he said.