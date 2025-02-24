Uzbekistan's Saneg launches Khodjaobod solar power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Saneg), Uzbekistan’s largest independent oil producer, has successfully completed the first phase of construction of the Khodjaobod Solar Power Plant (SPP) in the Andijan region, the company told Trend.

The first phase of the plant has a capacity of 3 MW (DC). The project includes the installation of 5,000 solar panels, which will generate electricity, as well as 20 inverter transformer substations to convert and supply the energy to the grid.

The expected annual electricity generation at this stage is 6 million kWh. The generated energy will be used to supply the company's production facilities and regional infrastructure.

"The launch of the first phase of the Khodjaobod Solar Power Plant is a key milestone in the development of our energy projects. This facility will provide additional electricity generation and showcase the potential of solar power in the region. The second phase of the SPP, which will increase the station's capacity to 5 MW, is planned for launch in the near future," CEO of Saneg Tulkhin Yusupov said.

Saneg (Jizzakh Petroleum until November 2021) is Uzbekistan’s largest private oil and gas company, owning the subsoil rights to 103 deposits for geological exploration and extraction, which account for about 80 percent of oil production in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The company employs over 5,000 people and has production facilities in Karshi, Mubarek, Fergana, and Andijan.