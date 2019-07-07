US women's national soccer team wins FIFA World Cup

The United States women's national soccer team has defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final, netting two goals and keeping a clean sheet, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The team progressed to the final after beating France and England 2-1.

​Thus, this win is the 4th victory for the national team in the tournament as it won FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015, 1999 and 1991.

Twitter went wild as fans rushed to the social network to celebrate the victory:

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news