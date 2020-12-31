Portugal set to take over EU Presidency from Germany

Europe 31 December 2020 03:19 (UTC+04:00)
Portugal set to take over EU Presidency from Germany

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday that his country will continue the "excellent work" of the German presidency of the European Union (EU), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Portugal is scheduled to assume the six-month rotating Presidency of the the EU Council for the fourth time.

In a video message published on social networks, Costa congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel "on the excellent work at the helm of the European Union," highlighting "the joint purchase of vaccines and simultaneous distribution to all member states," and the "approval of a robust response to the economic and social effects of the pandemic."

According to Costa, the advances "demonstrate a European Union close to its citizens, responding to their fears and meeting their expectations."

"It is an honor and a huge responsibility for Portugal to receive this testimony from your hands and continue your work," he said.

Costa said that the Portuguese EU Council Presidency will have "three main priorities."

The first is "economic and social recovery, which will be driven by climate and digital transitions, factors of growth and the creation of more and better jobs."

The second is "the development of the European Union's social pillar, creating a solid foundation of confidence that this double transition will be an opportunity for everyone and a guarantee that no one will be left behind."

Thirdly, said Costa, Portugal is committed to strengthening the "strategic autonomy of a European Union open to the world."

"It is now up to us to continue your work, with the motto of the Portuguese Presidency: it is time to act, for a fair, green and digital recovery," he concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Merkel wished the Portuguese prime minister "much success," stressing that Germany "will do everything within its power" to support Portugal.

Merkel said that for Germany "the central challenge was undoubtedly the coronavirus pandemic," reiterating the importance of the unity of the 27 member states in confronting this challenge.

"I am convinced that together we will be stronger than the virus. This is what we are seeing these days: together Europe is promoting, purchasing and distributing vaccines," she said, thanking the European Commission for its work and for ensuring that the EU is committed to making vaccines available in all countries, "because the pandemic knows no borders."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Portugal set to take over EU Presidency from Germany
Portugal set to take over EU Presidency from Germany
Italy's Senate passes govt's 2021 budget
Italy's Senate passes govt's 2021 budget
UK records highest daily coronavirus death toll since April
UK records highest daily coronavirus death toll since April
Loading Bars
Latest
Portugal set to take over EU Presidency from Germany Europe 03:19
Italy's Senate passes govt's 2021 budget Finance 02:28
Kuwait condemns Aden airport attacks Arab World 01:35
UK records highest daily coronavirus death toll since April Europe 00:49
Today marks International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis Azerbaijan 00:01
Turkey reports over 15,600 daily virus cases Turkey 30 December 23:51
Pakistan invites Afghan businessmen to join CPEC Other News 30 December 23:27
Former President of Israel congratulates President Aliyev Politics 30 December 22:48
27 killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands Arab World 30 December 22:34
US Assistant Secretary of State hopes for US-Georgia partnership intensification Georgia 30 December 22:11
Checkpoints on border with China to be closed temporarily Kyrgyzstan 30 December 21:53
Iran to buy COVID-19 vaccine from reliable foreign companies - Minister Society 30 December 21:50
Foreign tourists face limited curfew on New Year's amid pandemic in Turkey Turkey 30 December 21:47
Current account deficit to widen in Georgia - IMF Business 30 December 21:24
Azerbaijan to work over economic recovery in 2021 Finance 30 December 20:47
Ambassador Sharp looks forward to expanding UK’s support for IDP communities in Azerbaijan Politics 30 December 20:41
US ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people (VIDEO) Politics 30 December 19:50
Iran, Azerbaijan hold meeting on construction of bridge over Astarachay Construction 30 December 19:13
Prime Minister of Bulgaria sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 30 December 18:04
President of International Shooting Sport Federation sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 30 December 18:04
Chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 30 December 18:01
Azerbaijani FM, head of ICRC delegation discuss current situation in region (PHOTO) Politics 30 December 18:01
Azerbaijan, FAO completing dev't of co-op program for 2021-2025 Business 30 December 18:00
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 30 December 17:59
Volume of goods and services exported from Uzbekistan for 11M2020 decreases Uzbekistan 30 December 17:54
Iran reveals data on electricity generation Oil&Gas 30 December 17:53
Azerbaijan reports 4,067 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 30 December 17:53
CEO A-Level Education Center talks what draws people’s attention to education in Australia and why is it worth our attention (PHOTO) Other News 30 December 17:50
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 30 December 17:43
Status of Kazakh oil and gas projects for Dec. 2020 Oil&Gas 30 December 17:43
Azerbaijan raises volume of cashless operations by late 4Q2020 Finance 30 December 17:37
Number of Uzbeks who received vaccine against COVID-19 disclosed Uzbekistan 30 December 17:27
EBRD to support packaging manufacturer in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand Finance 30 December 17:26
Georgia to introduce additional verification at border checkpoints Transport 30 December 17:25
Amount of sales through Azerbaijan's Azexport portal disclosed Business 30 December 17:24
Heads of Azerbaijan's and Armenia's security services meet in Moscow Politics 30 December 17:24
Uzbekistan exports largest amount of persimmons to Kazakhstan Business 30 December 17:23
Turkmenistan's Demiryollary opens tender to buy materials for railway bridges Tenders 30 December 17:20
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Uchunju Agali village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 30 December 17:11
Azerbaijan names growing economic activities despite COVID-19 pandemic Economy 30 December 17:10
System-wide regulatory capital ratios declines marginally in Georgia Business 30 December 17:06
Iran still unable to get its debt payments from Iraq Finance 30 December 16:57
Winter grain sowing completed in Azerbaijan Economy 30 December 16:56
Iran boosts pistachio exports Business 30 December 16:46
Iran and Iraq trade remains unchanged Business 30 December 16:44
Kazakhstan launches local poultry farms for import substitution in agriculture sector Kazakhstan 30 December 16:35
Georgia tightens regulations on oil products Oil&Gas 30 December 16:28
Electricity generation decreases in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Oil&Gas 30 December 16:28
Azerbaijani expenses on ships, floating structures' import continue to grow Business 30 December 16:22
Georgia reveals volume of honey exported to Italy ICT 30 December 16:20
Nargis Book: Special issue dedicated to Karabakh (VIDEO) Society 30 December 16:14
Azerbaijan records growth in 11M2020 number of state websites ICT 30 December 16:12
Uzbekistan’s 2021-2023 investment program approved Uzbekistan 30 December 16:10
Iran declares amount of compensation for shooting down of Ukrainian plane Society 30 December 16:09
Azerbaijan's Azerigaz PU reveals latest data on gas pipeline laying Oil&Gas 30 December 16:09
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to transport steel coils Tenders 30 December 15:58
Azerbaijan's revenues from export of satellite services up ICT 30 December 15:57
Rail transit on the Turkmen-Iranian border increases Transport 30 December 15:53
Kazakhstan's monetary base expands in October Finance 30 December 15:49
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be up to 80% effective with a delay between doses Europe 30 December 15:30
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 absolute value of mortgage loans up Finance 30 December 15:25
Refinery of Iran’s SPGC being prepared for operation Oil&Gas 30 December 15:24
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 30 December 15:24
Start of third project for construction of solar photovoltaic station in Uzbekistan announced Oil&Gas 30 December 15:23
Azerbaijan unveils data on registered domains ICT 30 December 15:18
Azerbaijan can supply gas from Absheron, ACG deep gas reservoir in future – SOCAR Oil&Gas 30 December 15:15
Georgian TBC insurance discusses challenges in 2020 Business 30 December 15:08
Georgia's government working with investors on individual basis Business 30 December 15:03
Death toll from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 55,000 people Society 30 December 14:53
Bitcoin hits record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on Finance 30 December 14:51
Annual review of key events in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector Business 30 December 14:43
Turkmenistan releases data on international relations Business 30 December 14:39
Azerbaijani POW taken by Armenia discharged from hospital (PHOTO) Society 30 December 14:32
Ecuador becomes main exporter of bananas to Uzbekistan Business 30 December 14:31
Azerbaijani soldiers returned from Armenian captivity discharged home Society 30 December 14:31
Kazakhstan discloses 10M2020 trade turnover indicators with Turkey Business 30 December 14:31
Turkey reduces import of Kazakhstan's crude oil month-on-month Oil&Gas 30 December 14:30
Demand for Azerbaijani CBA's notes appreciably tops supply Finance 30 December 14:29
Tourism becomes key source of foreign-exchange earnings in Georgia Finance 30 December 14:24
New HPP launched on Bozuv canal in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 30 December 14:17
Capacity of Iran's gas storage facilities to increase Oil&Gas 30 December 14:14
Uzbek plant for synthetic liquid fuels production opens tender for communication services Tenders 30 December 14:13
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Turkey up by over 18% Oil&Gas 30 December 14:13
Azerbaijan's banking sector finishes 11M2020 with profit Finance 30 December 14:08
Azerbaijan's SOCAR gets more revenues from polymer export Oil&Gas 30 December 14:08
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 30 December 14:07
Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistan’s FMs to meet soon Politics 30 December 14:07
Relations with Armenia can be normalized - Turkish FM Politics 30 December 14:05
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery increases oil imports y-o-y Oil&Gas 30 December 13:48
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 30 December 13:25
Number of foreigners paying with bank cards in Azerbaijan continues to shrink Finance 30 December 13:18
More Italian municipalities adopt documents to support Azerbaijan Politics 30 December 13:16
Georgia's economy focuses on higher value added sectors Business 30 December 13:14
Review of Georgian oil sector in 2020 Oil&Gas 30 December 13:13
Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022 Russia 30 December 13:00
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency talks classification, spheres of local start-up activities ICT 30 December 12:53
Amount of swap transactions between Azerbaijan's Central Bank and EBRD remains below limit Finance 30 December 12:52
Iran's NIOC announces corrosion costs for first time Oil&Gas 30 December 12:52
Indian economy could be 'most resilient' in subregion in long term: UN Other News 30 December 12:47
Kazakhstan reports decrease in value of money transfers abroad Finance 30 December 12:23
All news