Israel reports 3,610 new COVID-19 cases, 688,934 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,610 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 688,934, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,097 after 40 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,124 to 1,102, out of 1,719 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 617,819, with 9,187 newly recovered cases, while the active cases dropped to 66,018.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.47 million, or 37.3 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel began to lift COVID-19-related restrictions, six weeks after imposing a third full lockdown to curb the pandemic.

The ban on staying more than 1,000 meters from home was lifted and some businesses started reopening.

However, schools and kindergartens have remained closed and most outgoing and incoming flights are still banned.