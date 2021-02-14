Israel reports 3,013 new COVID-19 cases, 721,759 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,013 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 721,759, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,340 after 36 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,002 to 992, out of 1,540 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 655,463, with 3,941 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 60,956.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.82 million, or 41.1 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.