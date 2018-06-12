IAEA welcomes DPRK's commitment to denuclearization

12 June 2018 23:52 (UTC+04:00)

The UN's nuclear watchdog welcomed on Tuesday a joint statement between U.S. President Donald Trump and top leader Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) that commits to a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Xinhua reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) previously voiced its expectation for progress to be made at the summit, noting its readiness to play a role in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"I welcome today's Joint Statement of President Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim of the DPRK at the Singapore Summit which includes the DPRK's commitment towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," said IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano.

A joint statement was made at the historic meeting between the DPRK and U.S. leaders, noting that the DPRK has committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for a guarantee of its security.

The IAEA said it will closely follow subsequent meetings between the two countries.

