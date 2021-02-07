Fire destroys part of Termas de Rio Hondo International Autodrome in Argentina

A fire destroyed part of the Termas de Rio Hondo International Autodrome in the Argentinean province of Santiago del Estero, located about 1,150 kilometers north of Buenos Aires, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire started around midnight on Friday in the pit area and spread through the main building.

Autodrome Director Hector Farina said in a statement that the fire caused the total destruction of facilities including the press room, race control, and the VIP lounges, while other areas were only slightly damaged.

The manager stated that the racetrack "has full insurance against fire, so the issue of economic damage is covered," though he added rebuilding will likely take a long time.

"We will work from now on to do everything possible to meet the schedules we have planned, including the MotoGP in November," said Farina.

Every year the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) MotoGP competition is held at the Termas de Rio Hondo International Autodrome, which opened in 2008.