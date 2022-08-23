Audiobook service Storytel to leave Russian market on October 1

The Swedish e-book and audiobook service Storytel is set to leave the Russian market on October 1, according to the RBC news outlet, which cites the service’s letter to subscribers, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have sad news: You will be able to use the app only until September 30 of this year as the app will be unavailable starting from October 1," the letter said.

The report said Storytel will refund customers for unused subscription days. Subscribers will also get three months of free access to the Litres book service.