BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Current Russian President Vladimir Putin will win the presidential election with 87% of the votes, exit poll conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research says, Trend reports.

According to the data, the second place will be taken by the candidate from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov (4.6%), the third place will go to Vladislav Davankov from the “New People” (4.2%), and the fourth place will be taken by the leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky (3%). Another 1.2% of ballots will be invalidated.

The survey was conducted from March 15 to 17 at polling stations.