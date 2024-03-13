Ankara, Baghdad closely coordinating measures to combat terrorism - Turkish MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense said that counter-terrorism activities are closely coordinated with the Iraqi authorities, the Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

According to the information, a delegation led by the commander of the 2nd Army of the Turkish Armed Forces, General Metin Tokel, held a meeting with Iraqi officials.

"The meeting took place in the Pence-Kilit anti-terrorist operation zone in northern Iraq. Particular attention was paid to the issues of taking additional measures to ensure the safety of Iraqi citizens," the ministry says.

An exchange of views took place on the anti-terrorist operations of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq, as well as the fight against terrorist threats on the Turkish border.