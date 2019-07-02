Trump signs $4.6B aid package to bolster migrant care at U.S.-Mexico border

2 July 2019 02:38 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a $4.6 billion aid package to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, Trend reports citing globalnews.

Many Democratic lawmakers were hoping for more. They wanted stronger protections for how migrants are treated at holding facilities and to make it easier for lawmakers to make snap visits.

The White House had threated to veto the legislation on grounds that it would hamstring border security efforts. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to accept the Republican-controlled Senate’s version of the aid package, frustrating the more liberal members of her caucus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Family of four among 10 killed in small plane crash in Texas
US 03:23
US recorded 18 new cases of measles last week
US 1 July 23:45
Walmart to invest $1.2 billion in China to upgrade logistics
Other News 1 July 16:40
Facebook will ban ads that tell people in U.S. not to vote
Other News 1 July 09:54
Taiwan president to visit U.S. this month, move likely to anger China
Other News 1 July 09:19
Ten people killed as plane crashes shortly after takeoff in US state of Texas
US 1 July 06:28
Latest
Brazil great Pele in new health scare
World 04:04
Tunisian president leaves military hospital
World 03:25
Family of four among 10 killed in small plane crash in Texas
US 03:23
Five settlements in Syria come under shelling by militants in past day
World 02:41
Hong Kong police retake parliament from anti-government protesters
World 01:15
World Bank vows to back Kenya's development blueprint
World 01:11
Next meeting of OPEC+ monitoring committee due in September in Abu Dhabi, source says
World 00:39
NASA image believed to show UFO spacecraft parked by Moon Crater
World 00:36
First Vice-President: In the last ten years our activity on preservation of the World Cultural Heritage has covered a wide geography
Politics 1 July 23:52