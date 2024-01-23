US, UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen — report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. US and UK forces carried out strikes at several Houthi targets in Yemen, Trend reports.

According to the officials, the US and the UK used naval-based Tomahawk missiles and jet planes to destroy Houthi warehouses and missile launchers.

This is the second time that the two allies carry out coordinated strikes at Houthi targets, the report points out.

According to Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera, US and UK armed forces attacked the Al-Daylami Houthi military base in Sana, as well as other facilities in Taiz, Hajjah, Al Hudaydah and Al Bayda provinces. An unnamed Houthi representative told Al Jazeera that these strikes have become the most massive since January 12, when the US and the UK attacked Yemeni territory for the first time.

According to Al Hadath, the allies carried out at least 35 strikes at Houthi targets. Three high-ranking Houthi representatives were killed in the attack, Al Hadath sources said.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. According to the US Defense Department’s Central Command’s (CENTCOM) estimates, the Yemeni rebel group has attacked more than 20 vessels and civilian ships in the Red Sea since mid-November.

On January 12, US and British aircraft, ships and submarines for the first time attacked targets belonging to the Ansar Allah movement in a number of Yemeni cities, including Sana’a and Hodeidah. US President Joe Biden claimed that the attack came in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The US administration said that the strikes targeted the launch sites of rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as radar stations belonging to the Houthi rebels. Since then, the United States has been regularly striking Houthi missile launchers in Yemen. Following the January 12 operation, the United Kingdom said it was not planning to deliver more strikes.