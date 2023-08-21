SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz to develop joint energy projects - agreement signed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz Bakhodir Sidigov within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz in the areas of trade and logistics in the field of gas and petrochemistry.

Within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum, the parties signed an agreement on the participation of Uzbekneftegaz in oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan, as well as a cooperation agreement between SOCAR, the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan and Uzbekneftegaz on the participation of SOCAR in oil and gas projects in Uzbekistan.

Earlier this year, SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz have signed a protocol on the creation of a joint venture for trading.