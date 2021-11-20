Azerbaijani defense minister instructs to improve service, combat activities at border (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, during the working meeting held at the Central Command Center, instructed to improve service and combat activities at the border, Trend reports on Nov. 20 citing the Defense Ministry.

The meeting was attended by deputy ministers, commanders of the branches of the armed forces, chiefs of the main directorates, directorates and services.

At the beginning of the meeting, the memory of the servicemen who became martyrs in the course of preventing the provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, was honored with a minute of silence.

Hasanov informed the meeting participants about the tasks set by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani army.

The meeting analyzed the situation on the state border and the territories of temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as the clashes that arose as a result of Armenian provocations on the Kalbajar and Lachin sections of the state border.

It was also noted that in recent days, some social media users have been disseminating unofficial photos and videos related to military operations on the state border.

As a result of the measures carried out by the command of the Azerbaijani army, a group of servicemen was identified who violated the secrecy regime by spreading such content. A decision was made to dismiss these servicemen from the ranks of the army, and the collected materials were sent to law enforcement agencies.

Also, the minister gave relevant instructions related to improving the service and combat activities on the state border, improving the material, technical and engineering support of units, conditions of service and medical support for personnel.

In addition, the meeting especially emphasized the measures to improve the social and living conditions and the moral and psychological state of servicemen, taken thanks to the attention and care of the country's leadership.