ICRC warns over rise of mine explosions in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15
Trend:
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has shared a video on its website on the mine threat in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports Dec. 15.
"Unfortunately, after the aggravation of the Karabakh conflict in the fall of 2020, the number of mine victims continues to grow. The International Committee of the Red Cross is doing everything possible to warn people about this danger," the video says.
