BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan appealed to a number of international organizations in order to bring Armenia to justice in connection with the crimes committed both during the first Karabakh war, after it, as well as during the second Karabakh war, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a joint briefing of Prosecutor General's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated