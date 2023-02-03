Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania-Hungary Working Group established (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The ambitious plan, which will deliver green electricity from Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania, will help achieve two important goals, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó wrote on his Facebook account, Trend reports.

"On the one hand, this investment will further improve our energy security, while on the other hand, will take us closer to achieving the climate protection objectives," he said.

The minister noted that this joint investment is unique because the world's longest undersea power cable with a length of 1,195 kilometers will be laid along the Black Sea bed.

"The Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania-Hungary Working Group has been established today and has been tasked with developing a single feasibility study," Szijjarto added.