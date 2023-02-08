Azerbaijan approves amendment to law on passports (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law amending the Law "On Passports" of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Following the changes, the second and third sentences of the following content are being added to the text of the mentioned law:

"If the documents required for the regular passport can be obtained via the e-government information system in the relevant state body (institution), then these documents will not required from the citizen. In cases where access to such documents through the e-government information system is not possible, the documents are expected to be submitted with the consent of a citizen upon request from the relevant state body (institution) or by the citizen himself/herself.