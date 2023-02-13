New power plant to greatly strengthen energy potential of our country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. New power plant will greatly strengthen energy potential of our country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period, Trend reports.

"Today we are gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new 1,280 megawatt power plant in the city of Mingachevir. I am sure that we will celebrate the opening of this plant in the near future – in 2025.

This is a very significant event. It will greatly strengthen the energy potential of our country and, at the same time, further increase the importance of Mingachevir as the electricity generation center of Azerbaijan. Mingachevir is currently our main city in the field of electric energy. The power plant operating in Mingachevir meets most of the electricity needs of our country today," President Ilham Aliyev said.