Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss directions of co-op development (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Commission on Economic Cooperation Sahil Babayev, paying a visit to Hungary, has met with Chief of Staff of the President of Hungary Tamás Schanda and Hungarian Minister for Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani ministry.

The officials emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary are constantly developing on the basis of friendship and strategic partnership, and bilateral cooperation is expanding in all areas.

It was noted that, as of today, Azerbaijan and Hungary have signed 57 documents on cooperation. Moreover, trade and economic collaboration between the two countries continues to grow, and the Azerbaijan-Hungary trade turnover increased by 34.8 percent in 2022. In addition, there is considerable potential for further expansion of cooperation in new directions.

Babayev praised Hungarian companies' interest in the recovery of Azerbaijani liberated lands, as well as the allocation of a credit line by Hungarian public financial institutions to this cause.

The activity of the joint intergovernmental commission, which serves to expand cooperation between the two countries, were noted, and confidence was expressed that Azerbaijan-Hungary relations would continue to develop on an upswing.

The meeting participants outlined the significance of business forums and meetings organized in Baku and Budapest. They also discussed issues of expanding energy cooperation, green energy development and transmission, collaboration in agriculture, labor and employment, social protection, education, humanitarian and other areas.

Matters of increasing bilateral and transit cargo flows, and encouraging mutual investment were also addressed during the meeting.