Politics Materials 17 February 2023 14:39 (UTC +04:00)
Russia's FM to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Baku at the end of February is being worked out, Maria Zakharova, Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service, said, Trend reports.

"Such a visit is being worked out," she said, answering a question about Lavrov's possible visit to Baku at the end of February.

Zakharova also said that Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their interest in Russia's mediation in the negotiations on a peace treaty.

"Moscow is ready to hold a meeting of FMs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," she added.

